Bihar Polishing Voter List: EC's Intensive Revision Drive
The Election Commission of India is conducting a thorough revision of Bihar's electoral roll. Over 5.76 lakh voters are enrolled at multiple places, and 12.55 lakh have likely deceased. Efforts are underway to ensure accurate registrations, with outreach to temporarily migrated individuals and verification of untraceable voters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:47 IST
- India
The Election Commission (EC) of India is in the midst of a comprehensive revision of Bihar's electoral rolls, revealing that over 5.76 lakh voters are registered in multiple locations and 12.55 lakh are believed to have died.
Despite ongoing efforts, official data shows that more than 35.69 lakh voters, out of nearly 7.90 crore, were not present at their registered addresses during house visits by booth-level officers.
The EC is working to ensure all eligible voters, including those who have temporarily migrated, are included in the updated roll, which is set for draft publication on August 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
