Search Underway for Missing Boys in Khalilabad

Five boys aged between 12 and 13 have mysteriously vanished in the Khalilabad area. The local police, led by Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey, are actively searching and reviewing CCTV footage to locate them. The boys attended different schools, including four from a local school.

Updated: 17-07-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:57 IST
Five young boys, aged between 12 and 13, have gone missing in the Khalilabad area, prompting an intensive search effort by local authorities.

According to Khalilabad Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Pandey, the boys disappeared on Wednesday afternoon, sparking immediate concern. Most of the boys attended the same local school, while another was enrolled elsewhere.

Efforts are being intensified, including the scrutiny of CCTV footage, to trace the whereabouts of Anurag Yadav, Azad, Kishan Sharma, Aneesh Chauhan, and Yunus. The missing boys have become the focal point of local police operations.

