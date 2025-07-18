Bahrain's $17 Billion U.S. Investment Deal with Boeing and GE
Bahrain's Crown Prince announced an investment of over $17 billion in the U.S., including a $7 billion deal for Gulf Air to purchase Boeing aircraft and GE engines. This follows Trump's Middle East trip where significant trade deals were made. The investment supports 30,000 American jobs.
Bahrain's Crown Prince has pledged investments exceeding $17 billion in the United States, as revealed at an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump. This includes a notable $7 billion agreement between Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air, Boeing, and General Electric.
Gulf Air will purchase 18 B787 aircraft and 40 GE engines, signaling a strengthening of economic ties. This comes after Trump's Middle East tour secured significant trade and arms deals. Bahrain remains a key U.S. ally and part of the Abraham Accords with Israel addressing regional security concerns, notably regarding Iran.
Additional agreements include future investments in U.S. energy, technology, and manufacturing sectors, with upcoming plans to solidify these commitments during the Bahraini king's visit to Washington later this year.
