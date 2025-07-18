Left Menu

Bahrain's $17 Billion U.S. Investment Deal with Boeing and GE

Bahrain's Crown Prince announced an investment of over $17 billion in the U.S., including a $7 billion deal for Gulf Air to purchase Boeing aircraft and GE engines. This follows Trump's Middle East trip where significant trade deals were made. The investment supports 30,000 American jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 02:27 IST
Bahrain's $17 Billion U.S. Investment Deal with Boeing and GE
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bahrain's Crown Prince has pledged investments exceeding $17 billion in the United States, as revealed at an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump. This includes a notable $7 billion agreement between Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air, Boeing, and General Electric.

Gulf Air will purchase 18 B787 aircraft and 40 GE engines, signaling a strengthening of economic ties. This comes after Trump's Middle East tour secured significant trade and arms deals. Bahrain remains a key U.S. ally and part of the Abraham Accords with Israel addressing regional security concerns, notably regarding Iran.

Additional agreements include future investments in U.S. energy, technology, and manufacturing sectors, with upcoming plans to solidify these commitments during the Bahraini king's visit to Washington later this year.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025