Judge Rules Against FBI Agents in Capitol Investigation Case

A U.S. judge ruled against FBI agents who sought to prevent their identification by the Trump administration in relation to the Capitol attack probe. The agents' lawsuits were rejected as their concerns were dismissed as speculative.

Judge Jia Cobb determined the likelihood of the Justice Department naming the FBI agents was not concrete enough to warrant legal action. Her decision favored the Trump administration's request to dismiss the case.

The ruling underscores the ongoing legal and political complexities surrounding the January 6, 2021 incident and the subsequent investigations.