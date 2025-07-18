Fadnavis Vows to Crack Down on Fraudulent SC Certificates and Coercive Conversions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has underlined the state's commitment to nullifying Scheduled Caste certificates acquired fraudulently by individuals of religions other than Hinduism, Buddhism, or Sikhism. Stringent repercussions await those availing reservation benefits illicitly, including the annulment of electoral victories achieved through such means.

Addressing the legislative council, Fadnavis highlighted the government's objective to introduce rigorous provisions against coerced religious conversions. His assertions followed BJP's Amit Gorkhe's accusations regarding 'crypto Christians' exploiting SC reservations clandestinely while practicing Christianity.

The state is also preparing to enact a robust anti-conversion law, surpassing those in other regions, to prevent conversions by force or deceit—an initiative supported by legislative calls for decisive legal reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)