Railway Job Scam Unveiled in Thane: Fraudsters Cheat Aspirants

Three individuals in Thane, Maharashtra, are under investigation for duping residents of Rs 23 lakh by falsely promising railway jobs. The accused provided counterfeit job letters and ID cards, misleading victims over five months. An official probe is in progress, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:42 IST
A major scam has come to light in Maharashtra's Thane district, where three individuals allegedly cheated residents out of Rs 23 lakh, police revealed on Friday. Promising jobs in the Railways, the accused handed over counterfeit joining letters and ID cards to their victims.

The complaint, lodged by a Dombivli resident, led to the registration of a case against the trio. The charges include cheating, criminal breach of trust, and forgery, as laid out in sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vishal Nivate, one of the accused, purportedly posed as a Railways clerk, offering job placements for monetary gain. While investigations are ongoing to uncover the full scale of the fraud and recover the losses, no arrests have been made so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

