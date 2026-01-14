Bail Granted to Congress MLA Baleshwar Sahu Amid Cheating Allegations

A Chhattisgarh court in Janjgir-Champa district granted bail to Congress MLA Baleshwar Sahu in a high-profile cheating case on Wednesday. Sahu, the legislator from Jaijaipur, was subsequently released to a grand welcome from his supporters outside the district jail.

Sahu's arrest on January 9 centered around allegations of cheating involving farmers' bank loans. His lawyer, Rajesh Pandey, confirmed that District and Additional Sessions Judge Ganesh Ram Patel had reviewed his bail application the previous day, ultimately approving it with two surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

The MLA has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the charges were politically motivated under BJP influence. Sahu has called for a comprehensive investigation into the case and vowed to prove his innocence. The allegations link him to a scheme where he and an associate allegedly withdrew large sums of money using forged documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)