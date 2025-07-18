Bomb Scare Strikes Over 20 Delhi Schools: Panic and Criticism Unleashed

In a distressing development, more than 20 schools in Delhi were hit by bomb threats on Friday, sparking widespread concern among students, parents, and educators.

The Delhi Police, alongside rapid-response teams, promptly initiated search and evacuation procedures as a precaution.

This alarming situation represented the fourth similar incident in the city within a week, prompting criticism from former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who targeted the BJP-controlled governance for failing to assure safety and security for schoolchildren.

(With inputs from agencies.)