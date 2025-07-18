Bomb Scare Strikes Over 20 Delhi Schools: Panic and Criticism Unleashed
Over 20 schools in Delhi were threatened with bombs, causing fear among students and parents. Emergency services, including police and bomb squads, responded swiftly. The BJP faced criticism for inadequate safety measures. This marked the fourth bomb threat incident in the city within a week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a distressing development, more than 20 schools in Delhi were hit by bomb threats on Friday, sparking widespread concern among students, parents, and educators.
The Delhi Police, alongside rapid-response teams, promptly initiated search and evacuation procedures as a precaution.
This alarming situation represented the fourth similar incident in the city within a week, prompting criticism from former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who targeted the BJP-controlled governance for failing to assure safety and security for schoolchildren.
