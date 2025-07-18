Left Menu

Bomb Scare Strikes Over 20 Delhi Schools: Panic and Criticism Unleashed

Over 20 schools in Delhi were threatened with bombs, causing fear among students and parents. Emergency services, including police and bomb squads, responded swiftly. The BJP faced criticism for inadequate safety measures. This marked the fourth bomb threat incident in the city within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:54 IST
Bomb Scare Strikes Over 20 Delhi Schools: Panic and Criticism Unleashed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing development, more than 20 schools in Delhi were hit by bomb threats on Friday, sparking widespread concern among students, parents, and educators.

The Delhi Police, alongside rapid-response teams, promptly initiated search and evacuation procedures as a precaution.

This alarming situation represented the fourth similar incident in the city within a week, prompting criticism from former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who targeted the BJP-controlled governance for failing to assure safety and security for schoolchildren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025