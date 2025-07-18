Left Menu

US Labels The Resistance Front as Global Terrorist, Bolstering India Relations

The United States has designated The Resistance Front, a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba implicated in the Pahalgam attack, as a global terrorist organization. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded the move, underscoring strengthened US-India counter-terrorism ties, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized national security commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the United States officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction allied with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a global terrorist entity. This decision has been praised by India as a robust testament to the growing counter-terrorism cooperation between the US and India.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, lauded US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his role in classifying the TRF, especially after the organization claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 civilian casualties. The designation underscores Washington's commitment to countering terrorism and enhancing security measures.

The US State Department emphasized the seriousness of the Pahalgam attack, the deadliest on Indian civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, while reiterating their commitment to enforcing measures under President Trump's administration aimed at seeking justice and safeguarding global security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

