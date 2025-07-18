Germany Intensifies Deportations Amid Stricter Migration Policies

In a significant move illustrating its tougher stance on migration, Germany deported 81 Afghan nationals on Friday. This marks the second such deportation since the Taliban's resurgence, and the first under the current administration led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the morning flight carried individuals who had previously been noticed by judicial authorities, and stated this operation was conducted with Qatar's assistance. The ministry added that more deportations to Afghanistan are planned.

As Chancellor Merz ramps up migration policy efforts, Germany has stationed additional police at borders and suspended family reunions for many migrants. This deportation precedes an important meeting led by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt to discuss migration with European counterparts.

