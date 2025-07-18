Left Menu

Germany Intensifies Deportations Amid Stricter Migration Policies

Germany deported 81 Afghan nationals, marking the country's second such action since the Taliban's return to power. This is the first deportation under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who aims to enforce a tougher migration policy. The deportation was assisted by Qatar, and future deportations are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant move illustrating its tougher stance on migration, Germany deported 81 Afghan nationals on Friday. This marks the second such deportation since the Taliban's resurgence, and the first under the current administration led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the morning flight carried individuals who had previously been noticed by judicial authorities, and stated this operation was conducted with Qatar's assistance. The ministry added that more deportations to Afghanistan are planned.

As Chancellor Merz ramps up migration policy efforts, Germany has stationed additional police at borders and suspended family reunions for many migrants. This deportation precedes an important meeting led by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt to discuss migration with European counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

