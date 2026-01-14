BJP Criticizes Congress over German Chancellor's Private Visit to Karnataka

The opposition BJP has taken a swipe at Karnataka's Congress government for allegedly neglecting protocol during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's recent visit. Chancellor Merz, who visited India on a private itinerary, was not formally greeted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or his deputy, D K Shivakumar.

Minister M B Patil defended the absence, stating that the visit did not include official talks with the state government. He emphasized that Siddaramaiah had followed protocol for a private visit and criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue.

BJP leaders, however, accused the state government of prioritizing political loyalties over international engagements, urging the need for local authorities to be involved when foreign dignitaries visit. The visit's focus was on technology collaborations at Bosch and IISc, with limited state involvement.

