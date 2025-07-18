Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Stands Firm Amid House Detention

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat Conference chairman, claimed house detention for the second Friday. Barricades cause community inconvenience. Asserted unerasable memories of 1931 martyrs, critical of narrative manipulation. Honor for July 13 martyrs persists despite administrative changes in Jammu and Kashmir, maintaining solidarity against historical oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:07 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, reported being placed under house detention for the second consecutive Friday. He expressed concerns about the barricades affecting his neighborhood, noting the resulting inconvenience.

His house arrest, initiated on July 11, came just before the July 13 commemoration for the 1931 martyrs. Farooq insisted that the memory of these martyrs cannot be suppressed, stating that it remains deeply embedded in the collective consciousness of the people.

The Hurriyat leader criticized any attempts to alter historical facts through lockdowns or narrative shifts. Despite being removed as a gazetted holiday in 2020, July 13 remains a significant day, commemorated as 'Martyrs Day' in Jammu and Kashmir in honor of those who struggled against oppression.

