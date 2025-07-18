Libyan War Crimes Suspect Arrested in Germany: ICC Pursues Justice

Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri, a Libyan man accused of grave atrocities, was apprehended in Germany following a sealed warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the organization announced on Friday.

El Hishri stands accused of holding a senior position at Tripoli's Miriga Prison, where officials allege he committed or oversaw numerous crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and sexual assault, between February 2015 and early 2020. His arrest, enacted on Wednesday, follows a warrant dated July 10. He remains detained in Germany while the ICC arranges his transfer to The Hague for legal proceedings.

The ICC, which depends on international cooperation to enforce its mandates, expressed gratitude to German authorities for apprehending El Hishri. ICC Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler lauded the solid partnership shown by German officials. This development follows the UN Security Council's 2011 call for an ICC investigation into violence during Libya's civil war, which resulted in the ousting and death of Moammar Gadhafi.