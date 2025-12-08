Diplomatic Dialogue: Germany and China Seek Unity Amid Tensions
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the need for cooperation and mutual trust in talks with German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Beijing. He called for Germany's backing of China's Taiwan stance, stressing the 'One-China' principle as pivotal to bilateral relations. The meeting aimed to bridge differences.
- Country:
- China
In a crucial diplomatic meeting held in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the importance of cooperation and trust with Germany, urging support for China's stance on Taiwan. The meeting, attended by German official Johann Wadephul, was a call for unity between the two nations.
Wang highlighted the critical role of the 'One-China' principle in sustaining China-Germany relations, emphasizing that there should be no room for ambiguity in this regard. This principle, he stated, serves as the political foundation for bilateral interactions.
The Chinese minister reiterated China's perspective on Taiwan, viewing it as part of its territory, an assertion contested by Taipei's government. The diplomatic exchange sought to reinforce mutual understanding and manage any arising differences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lights, Camera, Connection: Taiwan Film Festival 2025 Bridges Cultures in Delhi
Beijing vs. Washington: Tensions Rise Over Taiwan in New Security Strategy
Trump Aims to Bolster Defense to Prevent Conflict with China Over Taiwan
China should focus on economy not 'territorial expansion', Taiwan president says
Taiwan 'very moved' by Japanese prime minister's support, premier says