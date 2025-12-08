Germany's spy chief has assured that the release of Washington's new Security Strategy does not necessitate a rupture with the United States, despite its call for Europe to assume greater responsibility in defense matters. This perspective was shared by Sinan Selen during a recent event in Berlin.

Outlined in the new document, the Trump administration urges Europe to gradually take on a more substantial role in NATO's defense capabilities by 2027, lessening their dependence on US military aid. Selen emphasized that Europe should reassess its alliances and encourage the development of its own security infrastructure.

He particularly highlighted the necessity for Europe to generate alternatives to US technological dominance, citing the need for innovative solutions to replace tools like those of CIA-supported Palantir Technologies. Selen also advocated for the expansion of digital surveillance powers for German agencies to enhance security measures.

