Bridging the Atlantic: Germany's Call for Balance in US-European Security Relations
Germany's spy chief dismissed fears of a rift between Europe and the US over Washington's new Security Strategy, emphasizing the need for Europe to lessen reliance on US defense. Sinan Selen urged Europe to boost its security architecture and develop technological alternatives, advocating wider digital surveillance powers for Germany.
Germany's spy chief has assured that the release of Washington's new Security Strategy does not necessitate a rupture with the United States, despite its call for Europe to assume greater responsibility in defense matters. This perspective was shared by Sinan Selen during a recent event in Berlin.
Outlined in the new document, the Trump administration urges Europe to gradually take on a more substantial role in NATO's defense capabilities by 2027, lessening their dependence on US military aid. Selen emphasized that Europe should reassess its alliances and encourage the development of its own security infrastructure.
He particularly highlighted the necessity for Europe to generate alternatives to US technological dominance, citing the need for innovative solutions to replace tools like those of CIA-supported Palantir Technologies. Selen also advocated for the expansion of digital surveillance powers for German agencies to enhance security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- US
- Security
- Strategy
- NATO
- defense
- Europe
- Selen
- technology
- surveillance
ALSO READ
European Shares Subdued as Investors Eye Fed Meeting
European Leaders Stand United in Support of Ukraine Amidst U.S. Pressure for Peace
Flashpoint: YMTC Challenges U.S. Defense Department's Allegations
Kyiv's Strategic European Talks Amid Peace Proposal Challenges
European Leaders Unite in Crucial Talks to Shape Ukraine's Future