Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat Tightens Security Grip in Mountainous Districts

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat reviewed security measures in Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar. He stressed on dismantling terrorist groups and enhancing intelligence operations. During visits to Bhaderwah and Batote, he assessed operations for the Amarnath Yatra and emphasized inter-agency cooperation for regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat Tightens Security Grip in Mountainous Districts
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a comprehensive review of security measures and anti-terror operations in the districts of Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar. His visit aimed at strengthening the intelligence grid and ensuring the dismantling of both established and emerging terrorist groups.

In Batote, the DGP visited the range police headquarters to assess the ongoing security operations and administrative readiness in the region. Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil and other police officials briefed him on the current situation, highlighting operations for the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

Prabhat lauded the civil and police administrations for their efforts and emphasized the need for robust inter-agency coordination to maintain peace. He also focused on ensuring the welfare of police personnel amidst operations, further solidifying the importance of regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025