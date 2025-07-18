Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat Tightens Security Grip in Mountainous Districts
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat reviewed security measures in Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar. He stressed on dismantling terrorist groups and enhancing intelligence operations. During visits to Bhaderwah and Batote, he assessed operations for the Amarnath Yatra and emphasized inter-agency cooperation for regional stability.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a comprehensive review of security measures and anti-terror operations in the districts of Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar. His visit aimed at strengthening the intelligence grid and ensuring the dismantling of both established and emerging terrorist groups.
In Batote, the DGP visited the range police headquarters to assess the ongoing security operations and administrative readiness in the region. Deputy Inspector General Shridhar Patil and other police officials briefed him on the current situation, highlighting operations for the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.
Prabhat lauded the civil and police administrations for their efforts and emphasized the need for robust inter-agency coordination to maintain peace. He also focused on ensuring the welfare of police personnel amidst operations, further solidifying the importance of regional stability.
