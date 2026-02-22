Left Menu

Daring Heist Goes Tragic: Man Plummets to Death at Vadodara Mall

A 35-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from a window of Agora City Mall in Vadodara during a suspected theft attempt. Identified as Hitendrasinh Parmar, he fell from a height equivalent to a four-storey building, resulting in his immediate death. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:02 IST
Daring Heist Goes Tragic: Man Plummets to Death at Vadodara Mall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Vadodara when a man died after allegedly leaping from a shopping mall window during a theft attempt, police revealed on Sunday.

The tragic scene unfolded on Saturday around 6 pm when Hitendrasinh Parmar reportedly jumped from the first floor of Agora City Mall, located in the city's Sama area, according to local authorities.

Inspector B B Kodiyatar from Sama police station stated that the window is positioned much higher than the first floor, approximately equal to a four-storey building, leading to Parmar's immediate death. An accidental death report has been filed as investigations proceed to understand the incident's details.

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026