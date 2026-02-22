Daring Heist Goes Tragic: Man Plummets to Death at Vadodara Mall
A 35-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from a window of Agora City Mall in Vadodara during a suspected theft attempt. Identified as Hitendrasinh Parmar, he fell from a height equivalent to a four-storey building, resulting in his immediate death. An investigation is ongoing.
A heartbreaking incident occurred in Vadodara when a man died after allegedly leaping from a shopping mall window during a theft attempt, police revealed on Sunday.
The tragic scene unfolded on Saturday around 6 pm when Hitendrasinh Parmar reportedly jumped from the first floor of Agora City Mall, located in the city's Sama area, according to local authorities.
Inspector B B Kodiyatar from Sama police station stated that the window is positioned much higher than the first floor, approximately equal to a four-storey building, leading to Parmar's immediate death. An accidental death report has been filed as investigations proceed to understand the incident's details.
