Left Menu

Silent Protests Mount in Odisha after Student's Tragic Death

The BJD held a silent protest insisting on a judicial probe into a college student's death. The student died after alleged sexual harassment. BJD plans demonstrations at revenue offices to pressure for a court-monitored inquiry, voicing concerns over police actions during prior protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:48 IST
Silent Protests Mount in Odisha after Student's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJD ramped up its protest demanding a judicial investigation into the death of a female college student from Balasore. The party staged a silent demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, pressing for a court-led probe following the student's death in an alleged sexual harassment case.

BJD intends to maintain its protest, planning demonstrations at three revenue divisional commissioner offices in Cuttack, Sambalpur, and Berhampur on July 21. Senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized the need for official action, citing the inadequacy of the crime branch investigation.

Meanwhile, protestors condemned the police's handling of past demonstrations, stressing the heavy-handed tactics used against peaceful protests. Former minister Tukuni Sahoo decried the use of rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons, aligning with the party's continued push for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025