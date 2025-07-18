Silent Protests Mount in Odisha after Student's Tragic Death

The opposition BJD ramped up its protest demanding a judicial investigation into the death of a female college student from Balasore. The party staged a silent demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, pressing for a court-led probe following the student's death in an alleged sexual harassment case.

BJD intends to maintain its protest, planning demonstrations at three revenue divisional commissioner offices in Cuttack, Sambalpur, and Berhampur on July 21. Senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized the need for official action, citing the inadequacy of the crime branch investigation.

Meanwhile, protestors condemned the police's handling of past demonstrations, stressing the heavy-handed tactics used against peaceful protests. Former minister Tukuni Sahoo decried the use of rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons, aligning with the party's continued push for justice.

