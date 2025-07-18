OCJ Warns Public Against Fake Accounts Impersonating Chief Justice

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has issued a firm warning to the South African public regarding the circulation of fake social media accounts falsely purporting to represent Chief Justice Mandisa Maya. As the country's first female Chief Justice and a highly respected figure in South Africa’s judiciary, Maya has recently become the target of impersonation attempts on popular platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.

The OCJ clarified in a statement this week that Chief Justice Maya does not maintain any personal or official presence on any social media platforms, and that the public should exercise caution when encountering accounts claiming to represent her.

No Social Media Presence for the Chief Justice

In its official statement, the OCJ emphasized, “We wish to categorically state that Chief Justice Maya does not have any personal or official social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter/X or TikTok.”

The office went on to advise the public against engaging with these deceptive accounts. Any claims or messages issued from these fake profiles should be regarded with suspicion, particularly if they purport to make political, judicial, or legal statements or solicit information or engagement from users.

Fake social media profiles of public officials pose significant risks, including the potential for spreading misinformation, eroding public trust, and manipulating public opinion under the guise of legitimate authority.

How the Public Can Respond

The OCJ has called upon citizens to report any suspicious profiles that claim to be associated with Chief Justice Maya. In the event that members of the public receive communication supposedly originating from the Chief Justice and doubt its legitimacy, the OCJ encourages them to verify the authenticity through proper channels.

“For verification of any questionable communication allegedly from the Chief Justice, the legitimacy thereof may be confirmed by contacting the email address: mediaenquiries@judiciary.org.za,” the statement said.

This proactive communication underscores the OCJ’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of South Africa’s judiciary, which has become increasingly important in an era of widespread digital disinformation.

Upcoming Electoral Commission Interviews

In a separate development, the OCJ announced the upcoming public interviews for appointments to the Electoral Commission of South Africa. These interviews are scheduled to take place on 21 and 22 July 2025 and will be conducted by a legally mandated panel chaired by Chief Justice Maya herself.

The panel, established under Section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act, 1996, is composed of:

The Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa (Chair),

The Public Protector,

The Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality, and

The Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission.

This multi-stakeholder panel is tasked with overseeing the transparent selection process for three vacancies within the Electoral Commission — a critical institution responsible for upholding free and fair democratic elections in the country.

Transparency Through Public Access

In a move to reinforce public accountability, the OCJ has confirmed that the interviews will be livestreamed in their entirety via the Judiciary YouTube channel, allowing members of the public and media to follow proceedings in real-time.

This reflects ongoing efforts to foster transparency in the judicial and electoral systems, ensuring that the selection of key public office bearers is subject to public scrutiny and conducted with the highest ethical standards.

Why This Matters

The warning about fake social media accounts and the announcement of the Electoral Commission interviews come at a pivotal time in South Africa’s democratic calendar. With the next national elections expected in 2026, public confidence in both the judiciary and the Electoral Commission is critical to ensuring fair governance and electoral credibility.

The impersonation of a senior judicial officer like Chief Justice Maya, if left unchecked, could have serious implications — not only for her personal security but also for the judiciary’s authority and independence. The OCJ’s swift response highlights the institution’s zero-tolerance approach to digital misinformation.

Conclusion

As South Africa navigates an increasingly complex digital and political landscape, the OCJ's dual announcements — addressing the proliferation of fake social media accounts and reaffirming its commitment to transparent public appointments — send a clear message. Upholding the integrity of the judiciary and safeguarding public institutions are vital pillars of a resilient democracy.

Members of the public are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and to actively report online impersonations to help combat the spread of disinformation. Likewise, all eyes will be on the upcoming Electoral Commission interviews, which present an important opportunity to witness democratic accountability in action.

