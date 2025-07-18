High-Stakes Strategy Session: Ministers Gear Up for Parliament's Monsoon Session

In a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, key Union ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, met to deliberate at Singh's residence on Thursday. The meeting comes as the opposition mounts pressure on several contentious issues.

With an all-party meeting slated for Sunday, the Group of Ministers focused on devising a cohesive strategy to address rising concerns from opposition parties over topics such as the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls and the noteworthy Pahalgam attack. The agenda, though undisclosed, was reportedly linked to these pressing debates.

Despite the opposition's demands for thorough discussions on electoral matters and Operation Sindoor, the government remains firm in its stance, refuting US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating peace between India and Pakistan. The session, eagerly anticipated, will span until August 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)