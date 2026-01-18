Left Menu

European Opposition to US Greenland Annexation

Eight European countries have declared their solidarity with Denmark and Greenland following President Trump's annexation threats. As NATO members, they emphasize the importance of Arctic security for transatlantic interests and criticize tariff threats that could harm international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent development, eight European nations issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland amid United States President Donald Trump's threats to annex the Arctic island.

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Britain, all members of NATO, remarked on the critical importance of Arctic security for shared transatlantic interests.

The statement also highlighted concerns over tariff threats from the U.S., warning that such measures could severely undermine transatlantic relations and lead to a perilous downward spiral.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

