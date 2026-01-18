European Opposition to US Greenland Annexation

In a recent development, eight European nations issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland amid United States President Donald Trump's threats to annex the Arctic island.

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Britain, all members of NATO, remarked on the critical importance of Arctic security for shared transatlantic interests.

The statement also highlighted concerns over tariff threats from the U.S., warning that such measures could severely undermine transatlantic relations and lead to a perilous downward spiral.

(With inputs from agencies.)