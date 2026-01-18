European Opposition to US Greenland Annexation
Eight European countries have declared their solidarity with Denmark and Greenland following President Trump's annexation threats. As NATO members, they emphasize the importance of Arctic security for transatlantic interests and criticize tariff threats that could harm international relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:48 IST
- Country:
- Norway
In a recent development, eight European nations issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland amid United States President Donald Trump's threats to annex the Arctic island.
Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Britain, all members of NATO, remarked on the critical importance of Arctic security for shared transatlantic interests.
The statement also highlighted concerns over tariff threats from the U.S., warning that such measures could severely undermine transatlantic relations and lead to a perilous downward spiral.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland
Global Tensions Rise: Trump's Greenland Tariff Threats and EU's Retaliation Prepared
Greenland Gambit: Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Global Markets
EU's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariff Threats: A Balancing Act
EU Leaders to Convene for Extraordinary Summit Amidst U.S. Tariff Threats