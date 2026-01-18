Left Menu

Benin's Opposition Ousted: A Crisis in Democracy

In Benin, opposition parties lost all parliamentary seats following an election that proceeded weeks after an unsuccessful coup attempt against President Patrice Talon. Only parties allied with Talon secured seats. Opposition party The Democrats failed to meet the electoral threshold amid allegations of bias against the electoral code.

Updated: 18-01-2026 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Benin

In a significant blow to Benin's democratic landscape, opposition parties failed to secure any parliamentary seats following a recent election. This election took place shortly after an attempted coup against President Patrice Talon was swiftly quashed.

The electoral commission announced provisional results indicating that the Republican Bloc and the Progressive Union for Renewal, both supportive of the president, won all available assembly seats. The complex electoral threshold criteria left opposition party The Democrats without representation, having garnered only 16 per cent of the vote.

Voter turnout was relatively low at 36.73 per cent. Benin is set for a presidential election in April, from which Talon is constitutionally barred after ten years in power. Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni emerges as a potential successor, given the opposition's exclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

