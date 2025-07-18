Shadow Wars: The Rise of The Resistance Front in Kashmir
The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy terror group backed by Pakistan, is emerging as a major threat in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Initially promoted as a homegrown insurgency, the group has been involved in numerous deadly attacks, marking a worrying shift in its strategies.
The Resistance Front (TRF), an increasingly lethal terror group in Jammu and Kashmir, has gained notoriety following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Intelligence reports reveal that the TRF integrates former Pakistani special commandos, highlighting its concerning capabilities and intent for regional instability.
A proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, TRF claimed April's Pahalgam attack, now marked as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the US. This group is also implicated in several significant attacks in recent years, including those in Reasi and Ganderbal, raising alarms over its expanding reach and evolving tactics.
TRF's operations manifest escalating violence targeted at infrastructure projects, non-local laborers, and tourists. Shifting from traditional targets, the group's strategy appears focused on generating widespread fear and undermining regional security, reflecting Pakistan's strategic ambitions disguised as local insurgency.
