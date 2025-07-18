Left Menu

Shadow Wars: The Rise of The Resistance Front in Kashmir

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy terror group backed by Pakistan, is emerging as a major threat in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Initially promoted as a homegrown insurgency, the group has been involved in numerous deadly attacks, marking a worrying shift in its strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:07 IST
Shadow Wars: The Rise of The Resistance Front in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Resistance Front (TRF), an increasingly lethal terror group in Jammu and Kashmir, has gained notoriety following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Intelligence reports reveal that the TRF integrates former Pakistani special commandos, highlighting its concerning capabilities and intent for regional instability.

A proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, TRF claimed April's Pahalgam attack, now marked as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the US. This group is also implicated in several significant attacks in recent years, including those in Reasi and Ganderbal, raising alarms over its expanding reach and evolving tactics.

TRF's operations manifest escalating violence targeted at infrastructure projects, non-local laborers, and tourists. Shifting from traditional targets, the group's strategy appears focused on generating widespread fear and undermining regional security, reflecting Pakistan's strategic ambitions disguised as local insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025