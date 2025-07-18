Tragedy Strikes as Quarrel Turns Fatal at Diva Station

A 39-year-old woman tragically lost her life after being pushed in front of a moving goods train at Diva station in Thane district during a heated dispute early Friday morning.

The altercation unfolded between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on platforms 5 and 6, according to senior inspector Archana Dusane from Thane railway police station.

The suspect, Rajan Shivnarayan Singh, reportedly attempted molestation before shoving the woman into the train's path. Despite his efforts to escape, railway police constable Sagar Shinde apprehended Singh, who now faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is held in five-day custody. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and interviewing bystanders to reconstruct the incident's timeline.

