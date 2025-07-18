Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Quarrel Turns Fatal at Diva Station

A woman was fatally pushed in front of a moving train at Diva station in Thane by a man during a heated quarrel. The accused, Rajan Shivnarayan Singh, attempted to flee but was captured by the police. The situation is under investigation, with CCTV footage being reviewed.

A 39-year-old woman tragically lost her life after being pushed in front of a moving goods train at Diva station in Thane district during a heated dispute early Friday morning.

The altercation unfolded between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on platforms 5 and 6, according to senior inspector Archana Dusane from Thane railway police station.

The suspect, Rajan Shivnarayan Singh, reportedly attempted molestation before shoving the woman into the train's path. Despite his efforts to escape, railway police constable Sagar Shinde apprehended Singh, who now faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is held in five-day custody. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and interviewing bystanders to reconstruct the incident's timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

