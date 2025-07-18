Ensuring POSH Act Implementation in Maharashtra: A Call for Action

At a training workshop held in Maharashtra, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called for comprehensive implementation of the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act. She stressed that the law should be enacted not only in letter but in spirit throughout the state.

Addressing chairpersons of internal committees under the POSH Act, Rahatkar emphasized the need for active and functional committees capable of safeguarding women's rights in workplaces. The workshop saw participation from senior district administration officials and experts from law enforcement and women and child development sectors.

The training, led by Tunika Sharma from the National Women's Commission, provided attendees with in-depth insights into the POSH Act's legal framework, highlighting the crucial role of internal committees in investigating complaints impartially and ensuring justice through dialogue.

