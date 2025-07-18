Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Intensifies Legal Pressure on Bolsonaro Amid Allegations

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered search and restraining actions against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, barring his contact with foreign officials due to claims of soliciting U.S. President Trump's interference. Federal police have intensified the legal scrutiny, placing an ankle monitor on Bolsonaro, who denounced the court's orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:47 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court Intensifies Legal Pressure on Bolsonaro Amid Allegations
Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court has ramped up its legal crackdown on former President Jair Bolsonaro. On Friday, authorities executed search warrants and restraining orders against Bolsonaro, prohibiting him from engaging with foreign officials over allegations of attempting to involve U.S. President Donald Trump in Brazilian judicial matters.

The move followed a raid on Bolsonaro's home by federal police, resulting in the installation of an ankle monitor – a significant escalation in the legal scrutiny directed at the former president. Bolsonaro, speaking to Reuters, condemned the court's actions as retaliatory in response to Trump's criticisms about his ongoing Supreme Court trial.

Chief among the charges is an accusation that Bolsonaro plotted a coup to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 2023 inauguration. Amid mounting legal troubles, Bolsonaro remains defiant, attributing the measures to political maneuvering designed to undermine him and leveraging public sentiment against what he calls judicial overreach.

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025