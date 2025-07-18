Brazil's Supreme Court Intensifies Legal Pressure on Bolsonaro Amid Allegations

Brazil's Supreme Court has ramped up its legal crackdown on former President Jair Bolsonaro. On Friday, authorities executed search warrants and restraining orders against Bolsonaro, prohibiting him from engaging with foreign officials over allegations of attempting to involve U.S. President Donald Trump in Brazilian judicial matters.

The move followed a raid on Bolsonaro's home by federal police, resulting in the installation of an ankle monitor – a significant escalation in the legal scrutiny directed at the former president. Bolsonaro, speaking to Reuters, condemned the court's actions as retaliatory in response to Trump's criticisms about his ongoing Supreme Court trial.

Chief among the charges is an accusation that Bolsonaro plotted a coup to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 2023 inauguration. Amid mounting legal troubles, Bolsonaro remains defiant, attributing the measures to political maneuvering designed to undermine him and leveraging public sentiment against what he calls judicial overreach.