Drone Mystery Causes Panic in Chhajlat

Residents in Chhajlat are on edge following frequent drone sightings at night. Fearing possible burglaries, locals have taken to night patrols and firing warning shots. While police suspect mischievous youths, investigations are underway to curb the rising panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:56 IST
Residents of Chhajlat are on high alert after multiple reports of drones hovering over their area at night. Frightened by the prospect of drone-assisted burglaries, locals have started night patrols and are even firing shots into the air as a deterrent.

The most recent sighting occurred on Thursday night, leading to increased tension as villagers believed their homes were being targeted. Videos of these incidents have been widely shared in the community, further fuelling fear.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh has indicated that the drone activities may be the work of local youths looking to cause panic. Despite the current theory, the police are conducting a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

