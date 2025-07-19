Shock and Delay: School Campus Horror Unfolds in Indore

An incident of alleged sexual assault shocked Indore when a 13-year-old boy was reportedly sodomised by two teenagers on a school campus. The ordeal was compounded by the family's struggle to facilitate a mandatory medical examination.

The accused, aged 16 and 17, have been detained and sent to a correctional facility, confirmed Annapurna police station's Ajay Nair. The incident raised serious concerns over the response time of medical authorities, as the boy had to wait 17 hours for a swab test, despite seeking assistance at various medical facilities.

Dr. Ashok Yadav of MY Hospital has called for an inquiry into the delays, seeking explanations from the district's Chief Medical & Health Officer and other medical personnel. The case is filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)