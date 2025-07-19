Left Menu

Shock and Delay: School Campus Horror Unfolds in Indore

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by two teenagers at a school campus in Indore, leading to delays in mandatory medical procedures. Authorities are investigating the slow response from medical facilities, affecting the victim's family efforts to seek immediate care. Accused were detained and sent to a correctional facility.

An incident of alleged sexual assault shocked Indore when a 13-year-old boy was reportedly sodomised by two teenagers on a school campus. The ordeal was compounded by the family's struggle to facilitate a mandatory medical examination.

The accused, aged 16 and 17, have been detained and sent to a correctional facility, confirmed Annapurna police station's Ajay Nair. The incident raised serious concerns over the response time of medical authorities, as the boy had to wait 17 hours for a swab test, despite seeking assistance at various medical facilities.

Dr. Ashok Yadav of MY Hospital has called for an inquiry into the delays, seeking explanations from the district's Chief Medical & Health Officer and other medical personnel. The case is filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

