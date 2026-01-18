Left Menu

Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra Postponed: Unfavorable Weather Delays Sacred Journey

The Nanda Devi Raj Jat yatra, a challenging 12-yearly pilgrimage in the Himalayas, is postponed to 2027 due to harsh weather conditions. Originally planned for August-September 2023, the decision was made unanimously by the Rajjat committee after a meeting in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

The highly anticipated Nanda Devi Raj Jat pilgrimage has been postponed to 2027, as announced by the committee overseeing the event. During a decisive meeting in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, Chairman Rakesh Kunwar disclosed that the decision was made unanimously.

This demanding pilgrimage, which spans over 22 stops amidst the snow-capped peaks and meadows of the Himalayas, was initially set for August-September this year. However, unfavorable weather conditions in the high Himalayan region, such as hailstorms and snowfall, prompted the postponement.

Preparations for next year's yatra will begin in Nauti village on January 23, coinciding with Basant Panchami. The royal prince of Kansuwa village will take an official vow at the Shri Nanda Devi Temple, further outlining the program based on astrological guidance.

