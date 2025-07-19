Left Menu

CBI Nabs BSF Officer in Bribery Scandal

The CBI arrested Dharmender Kumar Verma, an assistant accounts officer at BSF, for taking a Rs 40,000 bribe from a contractor to clear pending bills. Verma had initially demanded Rs 2 lakh. He was caught red-handed during a CBI trap set on July 18.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an assistant accounts officer from the Border Security Force (BSF) on charges of bribery. The officer, identified as Dharmender Kumar Verma, allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a contractor, as reported by officials on Saturday.

According to sources, Verma, who worked in the Public Accounts Office, originally demanded Rs 2 lakh to expedite the processing of pending bills for the contractor. The bribe represented approximately 15-20 percent of the total bill amount.

A CBI spokesperson revealed that a negotiation led to the agreement of a Rs 2 lakh bribe. On July 18, the CBI conducted a sting operation, capturing the accused in the act of accepting Rs 40,000 from the complainant. The operation underscored ongoing efforts to combat corruption within government offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

