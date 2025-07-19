Left Menu

Tech Titans Under Scrutiny: Meta and Google's Role in Online Betting Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Meta and Google in a money laundering probe linked to illegal online betting platforms. Executives are expected to provide insights on ad placement for such platforms. Actors and sports figures are also implicated. The ED warns of massive tax evasion and public deception.

Updated: 19-07-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to representatives from tech behemoths Meta and Google. The directive comes as part of an ongoing probe into money laundering activities tied to illegal online betting platforms.

According to official sources, executives from both companies have been called to appear before the agency on July 21. They are expected to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as investigators unravel the web of digital advertisements linked to illicit betting operations.

The ED is delving into how these platforms manage to advertise on major social media and app store outlets, implicating actors, celebrities, and sports figures in the process. The agency stresses the gravity of the situation, citing substantial losses from tax evasion and public fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

