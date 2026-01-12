Left Menu

Amid Surrogate Advertising, Rising Tobacco Exposure Threatens India's Youth

Experts highlight the threat posed by the glamorisation and normalisation of tobacco through surrogate advertising, warning of a potential epidemic of cancer and lung diseases. They urge stricter controls, raise the legal purchase age, and call for reducing exposure to tobacco, especially among children and adolescents.

Health and education experts have raised the alarm over the glamorisation of tobacco, which is increasingly normalised through surrogate advertising and sold alongside children's products. This trend is a significant threat to the health of children and adolescents, potentially leading to a new epidemic of cancer and lung diseases.

During a National Youth Day webinar, experts emphasized the urgent need for tight controls on surrogate promotions and sales practices to protect the youth. They called for raising the legal purchase age, enforcing restrictions near educational institutions, and ending single-stick sales to reduce children's exposure to tobacco.

The discussion highlighted how celebrity-linked promotions further undermine anti-tobacco efforts. Aligning with the vision of Swami Vivekananda, experts believe that a healthier, addiction-free future for India's youth could elevate the country as a leader in global health standards.

