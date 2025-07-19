Island Dispute: Lakshadweep's Bitra Faces Strategic Takeover

The Lakshadweep administration's potential acquisition of Bitra, a key island in the archipelago, for defense purposes, has ignited strong opposition. MP Hamdullah Sayeed has declared his support for the local residents, promising to explore political and legal measures to counter the proposal.

A government notification suggested this plan involves the Department of Revenue taking control over Bitra's land. Aimed at transferring the land to defense agencies due to its strategic importance, the decision has raised concerns regarding the displacement and rights of local inhabitants.

District Collector Shivam Chandra assured that stakeholders, including local grama sabhas, will be part of the Social Impact Assessment as mandated for such acquisitions. Meanwhile, Sayeed continues to challenge the administration, highlighting the island's decades-long permanent population and demanding reconsideration of the decision.