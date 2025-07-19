Left Menu

Surrogate Scandal in Southern California: A Tale of Deception and Legal Tangles

A Southern California couple, Zhang and Xuan, face investigation after suspicion of misleading surrogates for large family ambitions. Women like Esperanza backed out of contracts, while surrogate Kayla Elliott seeks custody of a child she birthed. Authorities investigate potential child abuse and deceptive practices.

Updated: 19-07-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:02 IST
A woman almost became a surrogate for a Southern California couple now under scrutiny but opted out after unsettling requests from them. Esperanza was unnerved by conflicting information and decided to back out of a surrogacy contract with Silvia Zhang, who allegedly offered her $60,000. Esperanza shared her experience with the Associated Press on the condition that her last name remains confidential, having never publicly disclosed her surrogacy experience.

Zhang and her husband, Guojun Xuan, are under investigation by authorities following their infant's traumatic head injury. Authorities have removed 21 children from their custody, many born via surrogates, said Lt. Kollin Cieadlo of Arcadia Police, Los Angeles. It's believed that many women were aggressively pursued and misled into becoming surrogates, raising questions about the couple's intentions. Esperanza and others have withdrawn from agreements; Kayla Elliott, however, seeks custody of a child she birthed for them.

The police suspect the couple may have deceived surrogates nationwide, possibly involving the FBI. Zhang hasn't commented, and Mark Surrogacy's lawyers did not respond to queries. Social media posts suggest unfulfilled payment promises and absence during deliveries. The couple claims to desire a large family, producing legitimate-appearing birth certificates, yet the nature of their actions remains under detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

