Singapore Fights Cybersecurity Threat Amid Chinese Denial

In a significant security development, Singapore's vital infrastructure faces a cyberattack allegedly orchestrated by the China-associated espionage group UNC3886, leading to concerns over national security.

The attack, reported by Channel News Asia, claims to involve prominent global organizations and prompts a strong rebuttal from the Chinese Embassy, describing the allegations as unfounded smears.

Singapore's Defence Minister, Chan Chun Sing, assured that specialist units and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore are collaborating to manage the threat effectively, while highlighting the need for public awareness amid live operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)