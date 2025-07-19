Elusive Robber Nabbed: Manish Rawat Caught in Lucknow
Manish Rawat, wanted for an armed robbery in Delhi's Moti Nagar, has been apprehended in Lucknow. Rawat was involved in the theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh. Declared a proclaimed offender, he evaded capture since October 2024 but has now been brought to Delhi for legal proceedings.
In a significant breakthrough, police have captured Manish Rawat, wanted for a high-profile robbery in Delhi's Moti Nagar, from Lucknow.
Accused of stealing Rs 11 lakh in cash and jewellery at gunpoint, Rawat had been on the run since October 2024.
Declared a proclaimed offender, he now faces trial in Delhi as investigations continue.
