Amor Unveils AI-Driven Luxury Villas in Lucknow's Real Estate Landscape

Lucknow is witnessing a revolutionary development in its real estate sector as Amor, a flagship project by CCS Infratech, announces an AI-driven luxury villa community.

This expansive project, approved by LDA and RERA, spans 10 acres and includes 105 exclusive villas equipped with advanced technology. The villas combine smart systems with elegant architecture and green spaces, enhancing everyday living through AI applications in energy management, security, and more.

Director Zeeshan Aslam highlights the aim of merging technology with luxury to offer meaningful, sustainable homes in Lucknow. Amor promises more than 30 curated amenities, including fitness zones, a clubhouse, and EV charging stations, aligning with efforts to revolutionize luxury living in tier-2 cities.

