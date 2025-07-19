Syria's Ceasefire in Sweida: A Fragile Calm Amidst Tension

The Syrian Islamist-led government has declared a ceasefire in the southern city of Sweida after several days of intense factional violence that resulted in hundreds of casualties. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa credited Arab and American mediation for the relative calm and condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syrian forces.

The pause in hostilities remains unstable as residents report hearing gunfire in Sweida, with video evidence verified by Reuters showing government forces patrolling the streets amid billowing smoke. The violence challenges the authority of Sharaa's government, which took power post-Assad, amid complex regional tensions involving Israel's military actions.

The conflict in Sweida underscores the fragile political landscape as sectarian tensions continue to simmer. While Sharaa emphasizes unity and denounces efforts to divide Syria along sectarian lines, the Israeli government remains wary, citing concerns over jihadist elements within Syria. Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in the city worsen, with local hospitals overwhelmed by casualties.

