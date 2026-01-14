Yen's Dramatic Plunge Sparks Intervention Fears Amid Election Speculation

Amid rising speculation on a potential snap election in Japan, the yen fell to its lowest level against the dollar in a year and a half. This decline has traders on edge, contemplating possible intervention by Japanese authorities who seek to stabilize their currency.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plans for substantial fiscal spending, should she secure a convincing victory in a speculated election, have heightened market apprehensions. The yen's ongoing decline has raised the chances of Tokyo officials stepping in to avert further depreciation.

While the yen's weakness against other currencies, like the euro and the peso, remains a concern, the dollar-yen exchange rate is grabbing attention. Amidst this volatility, the dollar maintained stability near a one-month high after U.S. consumer inflation data, suggesting a static approach from the Federal Reserve in the upcoming meetings.

