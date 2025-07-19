Rajasthan Police Crack Down on Coal Adulteration Ring

The Rajasthan Police have dismantled a gang allegedly involved in the adulteration of high-quality coal imported from the US. This led to the arrest of a key suspect, as confirmed by a senior official on Saturday.

The operation saw the gang mixing premium petcoke with counterfeit coal, deceiving numerous cement and steel manufacturers and causing financial losses amounting to crores of rupees. Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN revealed that a dedicated team had monitored the illicit activities involving petcoke theft for some time. Intelligence suggested that 'coal mafias' from Gujarat were operating from a leased factory on the Pindwara-Aburoad National Highway 27.

During a police raid on Friday, two trucks, a loader, and a dozer were confiscated. A suspect named Irfan was apprehended and allegedly admitted to buying coal from drivers and substituting it with falsified coal dust. The gang reportedly pilfered about 15 to 20 tonnes of coal daily, with illegal earnings reaching 1 to 1.5 lakh rupees per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)