Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Crack Down on Coal Adulteration Ring

Rajasthan Police arrested a member of a gang accused of adulterating US-imported coal after busting their operation. The gang mixed high-quality petcoke with fake coal, defrauding cement and steel factories. Police raided the operation, seizing equipment, and are investigating the coal theft scheme further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:50 IST
Rajasthan Police Crack Down on Coal Adulteration Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police have dismantled a gang allegedly involved in the adulteration of high-quality coal imported from the US. This led to the arrest of a key suspect, as confirmed by a senior official on Saturday.

The operation saw the gang mixing premium petcoke with counterfeit coal, deceiving numerous cement and steel manufacturers and causing financial losses amounting to crores of rupees. Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN revealed that a dedicated team had monitored the illicit activities involving petcoke theft for some time. Intelligence suggested that 'coal mafias' from Gujarat were operating from a leased factory on the Pindwara-Aburoad National Highway 27.

During a police raid on Friday, two trucks, a loader, and a dozer were confiscated. A suspect named Irfan was apprehended and allegedly admitted to buying coal from drivers and substituting it with falsified coal dust. The gang reportedly pilfered about 15 to 20 tonnes of coal daily, with illegal earnings reaching 1 to 1.5 lakh rupees per day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025