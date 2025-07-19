Ceasefire Struggles Amidst Sweida's Violent Clashes

Syria's Islamist-led government faced significant challenges in executing a ceasefire in Sweida on Saturday. Despite assurances, the sound of machinegun fire and mortar shelling continued to echo across the predominantly Druze region, following days of intense violence.

Footage and reports from Reuters indicate ongoing gunfire within Sweida city, with shells landing in nearby areas. Official figures on casualties remain undisclosed, but the urgency for peace has prompted rapid deployment of security forces. The interim government, backed by American-Arab mediation efforts, calls for an end to the bloodshed, which has claimed hundreds of lives.

While Syrian forces and Druze fighters clash, Israeli airstrikes have further inflamed the situation. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa condemns this external interference, emphasizing Syria's need to avoid partition or sectarian strife. Hospitals in Sweida are at capacity, treating numerous victims of the ongoing violence.

