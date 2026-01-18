Left Menu

Guatemalan Prison Uprising: Authorities Reclaim Control Amid Deadly Violence

Guatemalan security forces regained control of a prison after an inmate-led takeover demanding more privileges for their gang leader. The crisis saw multiple attacks on police officers, with at least seven officers killed. The government vowed not to negotiate and is launching joint operations with the army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:43 IST
Guatemalan Prison Uprising: Authorities Reclaim Control Amid Deadly Violence

Violence erupted across parts of Guatemala after security forces managed to retake control of a prison seized by inmates to demand better conditions for a prominent gang leader. The government announced the recapture of Renovacion 1 prison near Escuintla on Saturday evening.

Amid tense conditions, simultaneous attacks occurred in the capital, Guatemala City, leading to the deaths of seven police officers. Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda confirmed that ten officers were also injured in the violence, pledging that the government refuses to negotiate with criminals.

Educational activities have been suspended nationwide as authorities aim to maintain public safety. The crisis underscores the ongoing challenges posed by gang violence in Guatemala, with the government emphasizing a strict rule-of-law approach to restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026