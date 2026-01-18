Guatemalan Prison Uprising: Authorities Reclaim Control Amid Deadly Violence

Violence erupted across parts of Guatemala after security forces managed to retake control of a prison seized by inmates to demand better conditions for a prominent gang leader. The government announced the recapture of Renovacion 1 prison near Escuintla on Saturday evening.

Amid tense conditions, simultaneous attacks occurred in the capital, Guatemala City, leading to the deaths of seven police officers. Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda confirmed that ten officers were also injured in the violence, pledging that the government refuses to negotiate with criminals.

Educational activities have been suspended nationwide as authorities aim to maintain public safety. The crisis underscores the ongoing challenges posed by gang violence in Guatemala, with the government emphasizing a strict rule-of-law approach to restore order.

