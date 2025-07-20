Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle in Rajasthan: A Comprehensive Overview

The Rajasthan government has executed a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, which saw the transfer and posting of 12 IAS, 91 IPS, and 142 RAS officers. The high-profile shake-up included the replacement of the Jodhpur Police Commissioner.

An order from the Department of Personnel indicates that Range Inspector Generals of Kota, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur, along with Superintendents of Police from 30 districts, were reassigned. Rahul Prakash, previously assigned to Bharatpur, has been appointed as the Jaipur Range IG.

Additional notable changes include Kota Range IG Ravi Dutt Gaur's appointment as IG at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur and Gaurav Srivastava's move to Udaipur Range IG. Sharat Kaviraj was named IG of the Special Operations Group, while Omprakash stepped into the role of Jodhpur Police Commissioner.

