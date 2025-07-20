Left Menu

Daring Bungalow Heist in Pimpri Chinchwad

In Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, unidentified men reportedly broke into a bungalow, tied up an elderly businessman, and escaped with valuables. The police are investigating the burglary, which occurred around 9 pm in the Nigdi Pradhikaran area. Preliminary findings suggest three to four intruders were involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-07-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 01:05 IST
In a shocking incident on Saturday night, unidentified individuals allegedly broke into a bungalow in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra. The intruders tied up an elderly businessman before fleeing with valuables, according to police reports.

The daring burglary occurred at approximately 9 pm in the Nigdi Pradhikaran area. A police team quickly arrived at the scene to initiate the investigation into this bold crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Pimpri Chinchwad, Shivaji Pawar, stated that initial investigations indicate the involvement of three to four unidentified men. Efforts are underway to determine the precise nature and extent of the valuables taken from the property.

