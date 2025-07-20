Left Menu

New Diplomatic Talks Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Future

Iran may resume discussions with Britain, France, and Germany on its nuclear programme, potentially next week, as reported by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency. These talks follow warnings that international sanctions could be reinstated if negotiations do not continue. Agreements on location and timing are still pending.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran is on the brink of resuming discussions with Britain, France, and Germany regarding its nuclear programme, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency. The negotiations could take place as soon as next week, contingent on finalising the details of the meeting's timing and location.

This development comes amid heightened tensions after a coalition of European nations warned of potential international sanctions should talks remain in limbo. Since the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, the remaining signatories have grappled with maintaining the agreement's integrity.

The E3 states have announced plans to activate the 'snapback mechanism' to reimpose U.N. sanctions by the end of August if Iran fails to demonstrate progress. Iran insists its nuclear pursuits serve civilian aims, despite escalated measures following recent conflicts involving Israel and the U.S.

