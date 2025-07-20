New Diplomatic Talks Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Future
Iran may resume discussions with Britain, France, and Germany on its nuclear programme, potentially next week, as reported by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency. These talks follow warnings that international sanctions could be reinstated if negotiations do not continue. Agreements on location and timing are still pending.
This development comes amid heightened tensions after a coalition of European nations warned of potential international sanctions should talks remain in limbo. Since the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, the remaining signatories have grappled with maintaining the agreement's integrity.
The E3 states have announced plans to activate the 'snapback mechanism' to reimpose U.N. sanctions by the end of August if Iran fails to demonstrate progress. Iran insists its nuclear pursuits serve civilian aims, despite escalated measures following recent conflicts involving Israel and the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
