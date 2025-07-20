Left Menu

Public Safety Act Invoked: Two Detained in Jammu and Doda

Two individuals have been detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Doda for activities posing threats to public peace. Mohd Tahir and Hafizullah were taken into custody on orders from respective district magistrates, following incidents of unlawful activities and violations of communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Doda districts have detained two individuals under the stringent Public Safety Act, citing threats to public peace.

Mohd Tahir, known for a history of criminal activities, was apprehended in Jammu following the district magistrate's order and is now in district jail Kathua. Despite multiple arrests, he continued unlawful acts.

In a separate incident, Hafizullah was detained in Doda after an act of animal slaughter led to communal tensions, prompting his detention under PSA to restore order and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

