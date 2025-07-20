Public Safety Act Invoked: Two Detained in Jammu and Doda

Authorities in Jammu and Doda districts have detained two individuals under the stringent Public Safety Act, citing threats to public peace.

Mohd Tahir, known for a history of criminal activities, was apprehended in Jammu following the district magistrate's order and is now in district jail Kathua. Despite multiple arrests, he continued unlawful acts.

In a separate incident, Hafizullah was detained in Doda after an act of animal slaughter led to communal tensions, prompting his detention under PSA to restore order and harmony.

