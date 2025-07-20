Left Menu

Police Bust Unlicensed Urea Storage in Delhi's Narela

Over 1,500 bags of urea were seized from a godown in Narela, Delhi, due to illegal storage without a valid license. The discovery followed a police call, leading to an inspection by the agriculture department. Owner Atul Bansal lacked the necessary permits and now faces legal action.

Updated: 20-07-2025 17:27 IST
  India

In a significant crackdown, over 1,500 bags of urea were confiscated from a godown in Narela, outer north Delhi, following allegations of illegal storage without a valid license. The Delhi police announced the development on Sunday, outlining the series of events that led to this discovery.

The operation unfolded after a PCR call on July 18 alerted authorities to the unauthorized storage of urea at the site in Vishal Bagh. Upon arrival, officers found the godown locked. They maintained overnight surveillance and subsequently traced the owner's contact details, as detailed by a senior police officer.

On July 19, the godown was opened by Atul Bansal, revealing a substantial stockpile of white and yellow urea bags. The agriculture department intervened, with a team led by fertiliser inspector Satyavir Sharma. They seized 1,060 bags of agricultural-grade and 478 bags of technical-grade urea, noting Bansal's lack of a license under the Fertiliser Control Order, prompting a formal complaint and FIR initiation.

