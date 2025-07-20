Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Notorious Criminals

Two notorious criminals, Shakti Singh and Dev Dutt Singh, were arrested after a brief gunfight with the police near Balramau village. Both were injured and taken to Sultanpur Medical College for treatment. They have multiple serious charges against them, including plans for a targeted killing. Police recovered firearms and a vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, two notorious criminals were nabbed by the police after an intense encounter on Sunday near Balramau village under the Gosainiganj police station jurisdiction.

The suspects, Shakti Singh and Dev Dutt Singh, engaged in a gun battle with police officers when their vehicle was intercepted based on credible intelligence.

Both criminals sustained bullet injuries and were hospitalized. Authorities found firearms and ammunition at the scene, and investigations suggest a planned targeted killing by the duo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

