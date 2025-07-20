Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Notorious Criminals

In a dramatic turn of events, two notorious criminals were nabbed by the police after an intense encounter on Sunday near Balramau village under the Gosainiganj police station jurisdiction.

The suspects, Shakti Singh and Dev Dutt Singh, engaged in a gun battle with police officers when their vehicle was intercepted based on credible intelligence.

Both criminals sustained bullet injuries and were hospitalized. Authorities found firearms and ammunition at the scene, and investigations suggest a planned targeted killing by the duo.

