Himachal Pradesh Disaster: Central Team Concludes Inspection in Mandi

A Central team has finished its assessment of the disaster-hit Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. Flash floods and landslides have left 15 dead, 27 missing, and caused significant damage to homes and infrastructure. The team gathered details of the devastation, which is estimated at Rs 1,000 crore in the Seraj constituency alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:11 IST
  Country:
  India

A Central team has wrapped up its evaluation of the disaster-struck Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh and is set to submit its findings soon, according to the Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur.

The calamity occurred on the night of June 30, leaving 15 people dead and 27 others missing due to cloudburst-induced flash floods and landslides. Extensive damage impacted around 854 homes, and 857 livestock perished in the disaster.

Thakur, who accompanied the Central team to his assembly constituency of Seraj, reported that officials surveyed affected areas such as Bagsyad, Thunag, Deji gaon, Lambathat, Pandav Shila, and Jhenjli, documenting losses. The team couldn't access some locations due to closed roads.

The state BJP chief plans to visit Delhi to inform Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the devastation and request maximum aid, having already discussed the issue with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Efforts to locate the 27 missing individuals continue, as the disaster has heavily damaged roads, water, and power schemes, leaving a temporary restoration in place.

The estimated loss in the Seraj constituency is Rs 1,000 crore, with significant losses in Nachan, Dharampur, and Karsog constituencies. Thakur emphasized the need for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan and substantial financial aid for relief and restoration.

