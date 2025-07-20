Nationwide Online Fraud Ring Busted in India

A sophisticated online fraud operation has been dismantled as the Kochi Cyber Crime Police apprehended two suspects in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The suspects, identified as Atul Kumar Singh and Manish Yadav, were reportedly orchestrating a nationwide scam using counterfeit Parivahan software.

The fraudulent activities involved sending fake Android Package Kit (APK) files through WhatsApp under the guise of collecting vehicular fines. According to the State Police Media Centre, the duo amassed details of over 2,700 vehicles from states like Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal through a Telegram bot.

The arrests followed a complaint on the National Cyber Reporting Platform by an Ernakulam resident who was cheated out of Rs 85,000. The police, led by Inspector Shameer Khan, urge victims of similar cybercrimes to promptly report to Cyber Police via the toll-free number 1930 or their website.

(With inputs from agencies.)